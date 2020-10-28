Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza presented the sheriff’s office and county jail’s preliminary 2021 budget to county commissioners on Tuesday, laying out a persistent revenue hole due to COVID-19-related booking restrictions in the jail.
Snaza reported the jail’s population that day to be 169 inmates, as opposed to its normal rate at this time of year of about 250. Lewis County contracts with neighboring counties and cities, agreeing to house their inmates for a fee — less inmates in the county jail therefore means less revenue.
“We hope that as the vaccine for COVID comes out, that we’ll see an increase in our jail population where we see some revenue going with that,” he said.
According to Snaza, the jail is mainly holding individuals held on more serious charges right now. Approximately 80 percent of the current population is being held by superior court on serious, likely felony charges, and therefore can’t be released, while the other 20 percent is being held by district court, he said. Other suspects are not being held in the jail, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
“We’ll take those who need to be put in jail. And the others? I will tell them, if they’re out there listening: We will come get you,” Snaza said. “This crisis will be over and those who have gotten off because of minor crimes — and it’s very few — but they will eventually end up in our facility.”
Snaza estimated that the jail would begin to fill up in late spring or early summer as booking restrictions begin to be lifted.
In terms of budgeting, the county jail is requesting $22,857 to cover their annual contract with NaphCare, which provides medical care to individuals booked into the jail. The county jail recently contracted out to construct two new isolation rooms, where individuals can be held and evaluated for COVID-19 or any other communicable diseases. The increased precautions, however, have put a strain on those medical providers.
“So we’re being very cautious, from the time they come into the facility to the time they’re released, they’re continually monitored,” Snaza said. “It’s putting a burden on medical staff.”
Snaza said the sheriff’s office is also spread thin due to personnel issues. He reported that two employees are out for medical reasons, while four are still in the police academy. In years past, the department has asked county commissioners to approve more positions, although Snaza said he wouldn’t be making the request this year given the pandemic and budgetary restrictions.
“This is not the time for me to ask,” he said. “There’ll be a time when I will sit in front of the board and ask for more personnel, as I always have.”
The sheriff’s office has also taken over calls for Pe Ell, which currently has no law enforcement of their own after their town council voted against certifying Marshal Dean Rivers.
Preliminary budget meetings are held for departments to present on any budget findings, challenges, or requests — not for commissioners to make decisions. The county will begin making decisions on the 2021 preliminary budget in November.
