On Friday, March 13, Lewis County Seniors Executive Director Glenda Forga made the call to close all of the group’s centers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She and her staff took the weekend to discuss next steps.
Those discussions spawned a meal service that has continued to adapt to changing circumstances. What started as a pick-up service evolved into a meal delivery program that aimed to keep the most vulnerable population safe at home. With the help of Twin Transit Director Joe Clark and United Way of Lewis County Executive Director Debbie Campbell, a coalition formed to execute the delivery service.
Now, the meal delivery service is transitioning to a new model. For the most part, meals will need to again be picked-up by seniors or a personal representative starting on July 6. Delivery will still be offered if a person is unable to pick their meals up.
“I feel that it is a good move in the sense that it’s getting the seniors out of their homes a little bit more, but within a safe manner,” Forga said. “Not only do we provide that nutrition meal … but what we also provide is that socialization piece.”
Meals will be placed in the back seat or trunk of a vehicle by masked LCS employees at one of eight locations on a patron’s assigned day. Weekly pick-up locations include the Randle and Salkum Fire Stations, Pe Ell Methodist Church and the Morton, Twin Cities, Winlock, Toledo and Packwood Senior Centers.
During the transition, LCS will no longer be utilizing the kitchen and freezer space at Orin Smith and James W. Lintott Elementary Schools to assist in the preparation and storage of the meals. Due to schools making arrangements for the fall, the organization is moving its resources back to the Twin Cities Senior Center.
In an effort to clear the hurdle caused by the loss of freezer space, LCS is operating two freezer containers at Dry Box Inc. in Chehalis at a cost of $30 per day. The organization is asking for donations to assist in the cost on its GoFundMe page, which can be found on the Lewis County Seniors Facebook Page.
“Our biggest hurdle is going to be, obviously, revenue,” Forga said. “We’ve had to take on a few extra employees to make sure this happens because the meal production is still at the same level it was.”
She continued by saying LCS is producing approximately 4,700 meals per week. Alone, the trays used to package those meals cost LCS “around $7,000” according to Forga.
“Our biggest costs are those (freezer) boxes and transportation,” Forga said. “I’m very concerned about needing ownership of another vehicle, another van. We only own two and I have to lease two of Twin Transit’s vans.”
At this time, Forga said LCS has been receiving random donations from people and has also received donations through United Way. She added that LCS has already surpassed its yearly budget of around $650,000.
The county awarded LCS up to $270,000 in FEMA funds available through reimbursement in June. In addition, the organization received funds for meal production through the Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging and is hoping to get further assistance from the LMTAAA in the future.
“As it stands right now, without the AAA funds, we probably will have enough to make it through to the end of August or sometime in September,” Forga said. “With the additional AAA funds, we can make it through the end of the year.”
According to Forga, the Aging and Long-Term Support Administration has said it doesn’t see the centers being allowed to reopen anytime in the “very near future.”
She continued by pointing to the Yelm Senior Center electing to reopen and it being able to do so because of its private ownership. The senior centers in Lewis County are owned by LCS, not the county.
“We’re not going to follow suit, we’re just not,” Forga said. “I’m not willing to roll the dice and risk either my staff or my senior participants that go to these centers. I’m just not willing to roll the dice.”
In terms of the response of LCS, Forga feels it’s been a success. She said the beginning of the meal service was like “shooting from the hip” and now, with what she says is close to 700 seniors utilizing the meal service, the organization is making an even bigger impact.
“I feel so good about being able to reach those individuals that we weren’t reaching before, that weren’t just coming into the centers because they were there.” Forga said. “It makes me feel really good that we may have made a difference. We may have made a difference in keeping the curve flat and keeping our seniors home and safe.”
