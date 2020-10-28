Lewis County Seniors announced today that an employee tested positive for COVID-19 late last week after delivering meals to residents.
According to the nonprofit’s executive director, Glenda Forga, the employee had been delivering meals with one other person, who has since tested negative. Additionally, about 10 employees, along with some volunteers and family members, were tested and have all come back negative.
The nonprofit contacting residents and notifying them of potential exposure.
The negative tests are a sign, Forga said, of the successful implementation of safety measures by the nonprofit. Individuals delivering meals wear gloves and masks and limit contact with meal recipients. Even so, the nonprofit will be ramping up their efforts to curb the spread of the virus.
“No one will be allowed in the building unless they absolutely need to come in,” Forga said. “People coming in to say ‘hi,’ that’s not allowed anymore. We’re really just going to step up our efforts that were already in place … I feel fortunate that we’ve gone this many months without any problems whatsoever like this.”
