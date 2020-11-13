In the past two days, Lewis County has gained nearly 90 new positive COVID-19 tests, according to the state Department of Health’s dashboard.
Early Thursday, the county’s total was 809 cases since March. By Friday morning, that had been updated by 860, and Friday afternoon was updated to 897.
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services numbers are significantly behind that, listing only 799 total cases since March.
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson told The Chronicle this week that the county is waiting to release positive results until it can be confirmed that the person who tested positive in Lewis County is actually a resident of this county, as opposed to someone visiting or someone who commutes to Lewis County for work.
The state DOH also lists a total of 13 deaths in Lewis County since March and 63 cases in which a patient was hospitalized in that time frame.
Learn more on the discrepancy here: http://www.chronline.com/community/why-lewis-county-s-covid-19-data-is-lagging-behind-the-state-s/article_96b542e8-2602-11eb-9ec0-c34c0aaef7ff.html
