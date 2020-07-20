Approximately 398 Lewis County residents filed initial claims for unemployment the week of July 5 to 11 — a 61 percent increase from the week prior as the state saw a 42 percent surge in total new claims during the same time period.
Statewide, total claims for unemployment saw a slight decrease — from 736,151 the week before to 706,309 the week of July 5-11. The need for unemployment assistance, both statewide and locally, continues to be at historic levels though businesses are getting back to work.
“Over the past several weeks we’ve seen new claims continue to fluctuate as the economy moves with the shifting realities of this pandemic,” Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said Thursday in prepared remarks.
This also comes as Employment Security announced Thursday that the additional $600 in federal benefits for unemployed workers would be dropped starting Sunday, July 26, unless Congress could pass an extension.
The state agency claims it has no say in whether these benefits are extended, according to a news release.
“We are committed to supporting both workers and employers as they navigate the changing workforce landscape,” LeVine said, adding that Employment Security and WorkSource were available to help those looking for employment find it.
The weekly $600 federal bonus has been distributed on top of base weekly insurance to nearly all workers receiving unemployment benefits or benefits under the federal CARES Act programs.
Employment Security has distributed more than $4.42 billion in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Program benefits to Washington workers as of July 11, with the state agency having distributed more than $7.6 billion in total benefits.
More than 1.26 million individuals have filed for unemployment benefits and roughly 920,000 of those who have filed have been paid.
On Wednesday, Employment Security released its June report looking at the month’s employment numbers, which found that the state added 71,000 jobs during the month.
The unemployment rate also saw a significant drop, from 15.1 percent in May to 9.8 percent in June. According to Employment Security, the 5.3 percent decrease was the largest month-to-month drop in unemployment in about 30 years.
Claims for unemployment insurance month-over-month also decreased. During June, Employment Security paid out benefits to 565,800 workers — a decrease of almost 150,000 from the month prior.
“The gain in nonfarm payroll employment coupled with the revision to May’s job gains are a welcome surprise and another step in the right direction,” Employment Security economist Paul Turek said in a prepared statement.
While many Washington state businesses have returned to work in one form or another, Turek noted that the recent uptick in the spread of COVID-19 doesn’t help in creating a clear picture for the state’s economic health in the near future, nor for the complete reopening of the economy.
The largest job gains came in the retail sector, which added 19,400 jobs statewide. The leisure and hospitality industry as well as the education and health services also made impacts, creating 18,100 and 14,800 jobs, respectively.
The national unemployment rate also saw a notable decrease over June, going from 13.3 percent to 11.1 percent, according to Employment Security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.