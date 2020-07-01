Lewis County Public Health and Social Services confirmed Wednesday evening that six employees at the Chehalis Safeway at 1100 S. Market Boulevard have tested positive for COVID-19, and that 18 are self-quarantining for two weeks out of precaution.
“The health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors is a top priority, and we have been working closely with the Lewis County Public Health Department on this matter,” Safeway said in a statement to the county. “ The most recent date an employee tested positive was June 24, and all employees who were in close contact with any of the employees who tested positive for COVID-19 were required to take paid quarantine leave for 14 days.”
According to Lewis County Public Health and social services, the county is continuing a contact-tracing investigation to determine whether any more of the store’s 112 employees have been exposed.
“LCPHSS has contracted with Valley View Health Center to help monitor the status of the six employees who tested positive and do daily telephone calls to quarantined employees to check on their health status,” according to a news release from public health.
J.P. Anderson, director of LCPHSS, reported that it is unlikely that customers have been exposed, saying the COVID-19 virus spreads through the air between people in close contact.
“It’s hard to imagine customers and store employees in such an interaction during the normal course of business. Also, employees and a growing number of the public have been wearing masks which reduces the risk of transmission in settings such as these,” Anderson said.
Safeway also reported to LCPHSS that the store has undergone “enhanced cleaning.”
We have reaffirmed with our team that they need to wash hands frequently, disinfect check stands every hour, wear face coverings and practice social distancing. We have also reminded them that if they develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as a cough or shortness of breath, to stay home and call their healthcare provider right away. In addition, we are diligently health screening of all of our employees upon arrival at work.”
