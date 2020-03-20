A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lewis County, according to Lewis County Public Health and Social Services.
The patient is a Lewis County resident in their 20s who is undergoing medical care.
A contact investigation has begun to learn where the patient may have come into contact with the coronavirus, and whom they were in contact with once they became sick,” according to the press release. "The investigation identifies others who may have been exposed, may also get infected, and possibly spread the disease to more people.”
This story will be updated. The full press release is below.
Second COVID-19 case identified in Lewis County
Chehalis, WA – Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS) announced today that the second confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified in Lewis County. The patient is a Lewis County resident in their 20s who is undergoing medical care.
A contact investigation has begun to learn where the patient may have come into contact with the coronavirus, and whom they were in contact with once they became sick. The investigation identifies others who may have been exposed, may also get infected, and possibly spread the disease to more people.
As the workweek comes to an end, LCPHSS reminds county residents to consider limiting their potential exposure to COVID-19 by limiting or eliminating weekend activities with other people. The disease can spread from person to person even before the infected person knows they are ill. That means anyone can spread it without knowing or catch it from someone who doesn’t know they are sick.
Health officials continue to stress that your best defense against COVID-19 is:
Wash your hands frequently
Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose
Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw it away, or cough into your elbow
Stay away from people who are sick
Stay home when you are sick
Frequently clean surfaces that get touched a lot – counters, keyboards, your cell phone, door knobs, handles, etc.
People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at covid19.lewiscountywa.gov, @LCPHSS on Twitter, or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
In addition, DOH has a call center to answer questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.