Lewis County is reporting two additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 16 since March.
All but four of those deaths have occurred since October. Both of the two new deaths were patients in their 90s.
Lewis County is now reporting a total of 1,134 positive COVID-19 tests in Lewis County since March.
On Wednesday, the county reported 22 new cases, including eight people under 20, three in their 20s, three in their 30s, four in their 40s, two in their 60s and two in their 70s.
There are now 463 people considered recovered, meaning it has been 28 days since their symptoms began and they are alive and not hospitalized.
