Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County and seven recoveries on Tuesday.
One of the new cases was in commissioner district 1 and the other was in district 2. One is a person in their 20s and one is in their 70s.
The county has had 347 confirmed cases of the virus since March. A total of 172 people are considered recovered, meaning they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after they were diagnosed.
For more information, go to https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
