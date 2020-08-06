Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced two new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and three more recoveries.
The county considers people recovered 28 days after their diagnosis if they are alive and not hospitalized.
The total number of county residents who have tested positive is now 203 with 91 recoveries.
One of the new patients is under 20 and the other is in their 40s. Neither were hospitalized as of Wednesday.
One of the new patients lives in County Commissioner District 1 and the other lives in district 2.
For more information, go to Lewis County COVID-19 web page at covid19.lewiscountywa.gov, @LCPHSS on Twitter, or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
