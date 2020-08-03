On Monday afternoon, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced two additional cases of COVID-19 and 19 recoveries.
The current definition of a recovery in Lewis County is a person who tested positive 28 days ago and is currently alive and not hospitalized.
The total number of cases in the county is now 198 with 70 recoveries.
One of the new patients is in their 20s, the other is in their 30s. None of these two are hospitalized today. The number who have been hospitalized at some time in their illness remains at 22.
Both of the two new patients live in Commissioner District 1.
