Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported 43 newl COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with three additional deaths. Since March, the county has seen 2,709 cases of the virus, and 34 residents have died.
Of Thursday's cases, 20 were in Commissioner District 1, 19 were in District 2 and four were in District 3. Ten were younger than 20, nine were in their 20s, two were in their 30s, one was in their 40s, six were in their 50s, 11 were in their 60s, three were in their 70s and one was older than 80.
See complete details at https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at https://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/, @LCPHSS on Twitter, or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
In addition, DOH has a call center to answer questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.