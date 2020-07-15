Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported three new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon. None of the people are hospitalized.
The total county of confirmed local cases is now 112 — only one higher than the previous count, because the Washington State Department of Health reassigned two confirmed cases to other counties, LCPHSS announced Wednesday.
Of the 112 total in Lewis county 34 are considered recovered.
Of the three new cases reported Wednesday, one is in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s. Two live in commissioner district 1 and one lives in district 2.
