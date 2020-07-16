Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported three new cases of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.
All three are in their 40s and none are hospitalized. One of the three lives in commissioner district 1 and two live in district 2.
To date 4,462 Lewis County residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 115 (2.6 percent) testing positive.
No new recoveries were reported Thursday.
