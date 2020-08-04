Lewis County Public Health and Social Services on Tuesday evening announced three new positive tests for COVID-19 and 18 recoveries.
The current definition of a recovery in Lewis County is a person who tested positive 28 days ago and is currently alive and not hospitalized.
The county now has a total of 201 cases and 88 recoveries.
One of the patients reported Tuesday is under 20 and two are in their 20s. None are hospitalized. Two live in Commission District 1 and the other lives in district 2.
New data available shows 6,208 Lewis County residents have been tested for COVID-19, an increase of 113 from yesterday. Today’s positive test rate is 3.2 percent, up 0.2 percent from yesterday.
People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at covid19.lewiscountywa.gov, @LCPHSS on Twitter, orwww.facebook.com/lcphss.
