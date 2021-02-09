Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 40 and the county’s total case count to 3,071.
Of those three deaths, one person was in their 60s and the other two in their 70s.
Of the 13 new cases, one person is younger than 20, four in their 20s, two in their 30s, five in their 50s and one in their 60s.
The county will no longer report daily COVID-19 cases by commissioner district, but will continue breaking cases down by ZIP code in their weekly report. According to spokeswoman Alison Puckett, the decision was not based on lack of resources, but on public consensus that ZIP code data is more useful to visualize the spread of the disease.
See complete details at: https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at https://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/, @LCPHSS on Twitter or www.facebook.com/lcphss.