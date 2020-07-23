Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced six new COVID-19 cases in the county Thursday afternoon, the first such announcement since Monday.
One of the six is hospitalized. One is under 20, two are in their 20s, two are in their 40s and one is in their 50s.
Three live in Commissioner District 1, and the other three are in district 2.
A total of 145 Lewis County residents have tested positive since the first case was reported on March 4 and 19 have been hospitalized at some point in their illness. Three have died and 51 of the 145 are considered recovered under the county’s current definition, meaning that they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms began.
A total of 5,251 Lewis County residents have been tested and 145 have tested positive for a 2.8 percent positive rate.
At Thursday’s COVID-19 wrap up meeting with the Lewis County Board of Commissioners, Deputy Director of Emergency Management Andy Caldwell said the county is currently stocked with personal protective equipment, or PPE, but raised concerns about the future.
“There’s a concern I have about PPE and it seems like it’s becoming harder to get. Over the course of the last two weeks we are seeing a lot of ‘not available’ come back on our orders,” he said. “More than anything I’d just wanted to make sure the board was aware we’re not seeing our full orders filled again.”
Caldwell said the for the past two months or so, the county has seen its orders of sanitizer and masks filled in full.
He noted that now 75 brands of hand sanitizer have been recalled for containing methanol, which is toxic.
“I would imagine that’s what’s making it hard to get but I don’t know for sure,” he said.
Lewis County Health Officer Dr. Rachel Wood also spoke about vaccinations — both regular childhood vaccinations and the possibility of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is in development.
“First of all, I sit on the statewide vaccine advisory committee and there’s been some concern that people are not wanting to bring their kids in to get vaccinated because of the pandemic,” she said, noting that numbers of children being vaccinated dropped significantly in March, April and May, but that June numbers looked better.
She said she wanted to encourage people of all ages to keep up with regular immunizations, including the influenza vaccine.
“There’s going to be increased demands on testing as people get influenza,” she said, explaining that the initial symptoms for both influenza and the novel coronavirus are similar and that if more people get the flu, more people will also require coronavirus testing.
Thursday’s COVID-19 wrap up meeting also briefly touched on Gov. Jay Inslee’s most recent order reinstating some restrictions on restaurants and similar establishments due to increased COVID-19 cases.
Commissioner Bobby Jackson expressed some frustration with what he called a “one size fits all” approach from the governor’s office, putting the same restrictions on all counties even though some, including Franklin County in Eastern Washington, are experiencing much larger increases than Lewis County. He asked if state leaders were taking that into consideration.
“I would say that it’s important to have consistency,” Wood said. “I know the one size fits all is very frustrating for counties that are doing better than other counties, but we are a mobile society.”
