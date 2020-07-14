Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, bringing the county’s total case count to 111.
Two of the new cases were in people younger than 20, one person is in their 50s and four are in their 70s.
Two of the seven are hospitalized. Three live in commissioner district 1, one in district 2 and three in district 3.
Nine cases were reported Monday, making 16 new cases this week. Of Monday’s cases, one is under 20, three are in their 20s, one is in their 30s, two in their 40s, on in their 50s and one in their 70s. None were hospitalized as of Monday.
Three live in commissioner district 1, two lives in district 2 and four live in district 3.
“We have a large number of patients who have no idea where they acquired the disease and others who are household members of someone who previously tested positive,” said Deputy Director of LPHSS John Abplanalp. “What we don’t have is a pattern that points to a specific event or location as the source of the infection.”
LPHSS noted that the high incidence of “household transmission” shows why it is important for someone who tests positive to isolate themselves and for those who have been in contact with an infected person to quarantine themselves.
“Part of the contact tracing process is teaching people how to isolate and quarantine as appropriate,” according to a news release from LCPHSS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.