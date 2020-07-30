Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced Thursday seven new COVID-19 cases had been diagnosed, for a total of 180 since March.
One of the seven is under 10-years-old, two are in their 20s, two are in their 30s, and two are in their 50s. None are hospitalized.
Three patients live in Commissioner District 1, and one lives in district 2, and three live in district 3.
To date 5,814 Lewis County residents have been tested for COVID-19, an increase of 83 tests from the previous day. A total of 180 residents (3.1 percent) have tested positive.
For more information, go to covid19.lewiscountywa.gov, @LCPHSS on Twitter, or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
