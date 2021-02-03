Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported nine new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total since March to 2,954. The death toll stands at 37.
Of Tuesday’s cases, three are in Commissioner district 1, four in district 2 and two in district 3. Two are in their 20s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s.
Complete details can be found at https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov. Residents can also visit Lewis County’s COVID-19 website, https://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/ or follow @LCPHSS on Twitter or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
In addition, DOH has a call center to answer questions from the public.
If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211.