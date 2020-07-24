Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced Friday four new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Lewis County.
None of the four are hospitalized. Two patients are in their 20s and two are in their 40s. No new recoveries or hospitalizations were reported.
Two of the four live in Commissioner District 1, one lives in district 2, and one lives in District 3.
A total of 149 Lewis County residents have tested positive since March 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.