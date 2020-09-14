By The Chronicle
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported five new COVID-19 Cases Saturday but none on Sunday, bringing the total count since March to 432 cases.
All five live in Commission District 2. Of the five cases, two are in their 20s and one each are in their 30s, 50s and 60s. No new hospitalizations or recoveries were reported.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
