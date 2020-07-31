Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday. The total case count is now at 185.
One of these five new patients is under age 10, one is under age 20, one is in their 20s, and two are in their 30s. None of these five are hospitalized today, however one patient reported earlier this week is now hospitalized.
No new recoveries were announced Friday.
The Department of Health has a call center to answer questions from the public. For information, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211.
From Public Health:
