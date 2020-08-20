On Thursday afternoon, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced an additional 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, for a total of 309 cases since March.
Together with Wednesday’s 12 cases, the county has reported 25 new cases in two days.
Four of the 13 new patients are under 20, one is in their 20s, three are in their 30s, four are in their 40s, and one is in their 50s. No new recoveries, hospitalizations or deaths were reported.
A total of 29 Lewis County residents have been hospitalized at some point in their illness.
Five of the 13 new patients live in commissioner District 1, five live in District 2, and three live in District 3.
For more information, go to covid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.