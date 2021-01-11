Lews County Public Health and Social Services announced 97 new cases of COVID-19 over the course of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Of those cases, 30 were residents in Commissioner District 1, 43 in District 2, and 24 in District 3. Ten cases belong to individuals younger than 20, 17 in their 20s, 13 in their 30s, 16 in their 40s, 12 in their 50s, 19 in their 60s and four older than 80.
The new cases mean the county has seen 2,436 cases of COVID-19 since March. The death toll remains at 28.
The county is no longer tracking people who have recovered or were lost to follow-up since high caseloads are preventing adequate contact tracing efforts.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Health confirmed Friday that none of the state’s eight regions would be moving forward in the new phased reopening plan, “Healthy Washington.” The west region, which includes Lewis County, currently meets only one of four metrics required to move into Phase 2, with two metrics — hospital admissions and test positivity — categorized as “increasing or high.” The full “Roadmap to Recovery Report,” published Friday, can be seen here: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/1600/coronavirus/data-tables/421-006-RoadmapToRecovery.pdf
For more details on the county’s data, visit https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at https://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/, @LCPHSS on Twitter, or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
In addition, DOH has a call center to answer questions from the public.
If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211.
