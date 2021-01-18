Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced an additional 93 county residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 from Friday through Sunday — 40 were reported on Friday, 27 on Saturday and 26 on Sunday.
The total number of Lewis County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 since March is now 2,626. The county’s total number of deaths from COVID-19 remains unchanged at 31.
Of Friday’s cases, 10 were in Commissioner District 1, 22 were in District 2 and eight were in District 3. Three cases were from individuals younger than 20, 11 in their 20s, five in their 30s, five in their 40s, four in their 50s, seven in their 60s, three in their 70s and two in their 80s.
Of Saturday’s cases, 10 were in Commissioner District 1, 14 were in District 2 and three were in District 3. Two cases were from individuals younger than 20, two in their 20s, five in their 30s, two in their 40s, five in their 50s and 11 in their 60s.
Of Sunday’s cases, 13 were in Commissioner District 1, seven were in District 2 and six were in District 3. One case was from an individual younger than 20, four in their 30s, five in their 40s, five in their 50s, eight in their 60s, two in their 70s and one in their 80s or older.
The county has restarted its contact tracing efforts. Previously, the county had announced it would no longer track people who have recovered as contact tracing was no longer viable with the high volume of new cases, according to public health.
More information, including weekly breakdowns of cases by ZIP code, can be found online at https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
Thurston County Reports 58 COVID-19 Cases on Sunday, Increasing Overall Total Since March to 5,785
By The Olympian
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 58 on Sunday, giving Thurston County 329 cases for the week and 5,785 to date, Thurston County health data show.
It is the 10th straight week that the county has reported 300 or more cases in one week, the data show.
Sunday's cases include eight people between the ages of 10-19, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
Of the overall total, 4,687 people have recovered or are recovering, 326 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 59 have died. The county is also reporting six COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings, including a second outbreak at the Thurston County Jail.
The rate of positive COVID-19 tests over one week rose to 10 percent on Sunday, the data show.
