Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported nine new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county’s total since March up to 2,261.
Of Monday’s cases, one was in Commissioner District 1, one in district 2 and seven in district 3. One person was younger than 20, four are in their 20s, two are in their 50s and two are in their 70s.
People who have recovered or who were “lost to follow-up” can’t be tracked at the moment, as high case counts are preventing the county from conducting adequate contact tracing.
More information, including weekly breakdowns of cases by ZIP code can be found at https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
