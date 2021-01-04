From Friday to Sunday, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported 87 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases since March to 2,252. The county’s death count remains at 21.
On Friday, 28 cases were reported, including 12 in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, 11 in district 2 and five in district 3. On Saturday, 11 cases were reported, with four in district 1, three in district 2 and four in district 3. Of the cases reported Friday and Saturday, six people were younger than 20, five were in their 20s, seven in their 30s, six in their 40s, seven in their 50s, four in their 60s, three in their 70s, and one was eighty or older.
On Sunday, 48 new cases were reported, 21 in district 1, 17 in district 2 and 10 in district 3. Ten people were younger than 20, 12 were in their 20s, six in their 30s, six in their 40s, five in their 50s, four in their 60s and five in their 70s.
The county is still unable to conduct adequate contact tracing due to the high level of cases.
More information, including weekly breakdowns of cases by ZIP code can be found at https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
