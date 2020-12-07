Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 78 new cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County Monday, bringing the total since March to 1,484.
Of Monday’s new cases, 44 were in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, 22 were in district 2 and 12 in district 3.
There were 23 positive tests in people under 20, eight were in their 20s, nine in their 30s, 16 in their 40s, 11 in their 50s, six in their 60s, four in their 70s and one was over 80.
No additional recoveries were announced.
There were 69 new cases announced over the weekend.
