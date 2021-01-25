Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported 55 new COVID-19 cases from Friday to Sunday, and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s cumulative case count since March to 2,763. The death toll remains at 34.
Of those 55 cases, there were 20 in Commissioner District 1, 23 in District 2, and 12 in District 3. Eight people were younger than 20, five were in their 20s, seven were in their 30s, 10 were in their 40s, seven were in their 50s, 10 were in their 60s, six were in their 70s and two were older than 80.
Complete details can be found at https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov. Residents can get more information at Lewis County’s COVID-19 page, https://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/, @LCPHSS on Twitter or at www.facebook.com/lcphss.
In addition, DOH has a call center to answer questions from the public.
If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211.