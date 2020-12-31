Lewis County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday announced 51 new case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,165 cases since March.
Twenty of the new cases were in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, 20 were in district 2 and 11 were in district 3.
Eleven people were under 20, 13 in their 20s, five in their 30s, five in their 40s, 10 in their 50s, five in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s.
For more information, go to https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.