Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported 43 additional COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday, bringing the county’s cumulative case count since March up to 2,533 and the death toll up to 31.
Of Thursday’s cases, 25 were in County Commissioner District 1, 14 were in District 2 and four were in District 3. Four people are younger than 20, seven are in their 20s, four are in their 30s, eight are in their 40s, 10 are in their 50s, five are in their 60s, two are in their 70s and three are older than 80.
The death was attributed to a person in their 70s.
The county is no longer tracking individuals who have recovered or have been lost to follow up, and contact tracing isn’t currently viable given high case counts.
See complete details at: https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at https://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/, @LCPHSS on Twitter, or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
In addition, DOH has a call center to answer questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211.
