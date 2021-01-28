Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported 42 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total cases since March to 2,864. The death toll remains at 36.
Of Thursday’s cases, 16 were in Commissioner District 1, 23 in district 2 and three in district 3. Seven were younger than 20, five in their 20s, 10 in their 30s, two in their 40s, six in their 50s, 10 in their 60s and two in their 70s.
The county also reported its weekly COVID-19 data report, including breakdowns by ZIP code. The Centralia and Chehalis areas still lead the pack in recorded COVID-19 cases since March, with Winlock and Onalaska following. The number of ongoing congregate care outbreaks has decreased to four. The last week reported, Jan. 17-23, also had the lowest number of cases reported in several weeks — 145 total — aligning with Gov. Jay Inslee’s statements on Thursday that the state is seeing a decline in transmission. See the full data report here: https://lewiscountywa.gov/media/documents/1-27-21_weekly_covid-19_update.pdf.
People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at https://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/, @LCPHSS on Twitter or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
In addition, DOH has a call center to answer questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211.