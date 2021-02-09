Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, seven on Sunday and 18 on Monday, bringing the county’s total since last March to 3,058. The death toll stands at 37.
Of those 40 new cases, 16 were in Commissioner District 1, 12 in district 2 and 12 in district 3. Six people were younger than 20, nine in their 20s, one in their 30s, five in their 40s, three in their 50s, five in their 60s, six in their 70s and five in their 80s.
See complete details at: https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at https://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/, @LCPHSS on Twitter or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
The state Department of Health also has a COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, or 211-211 via text.