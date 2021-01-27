Lewis County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 26 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with two additional deaths. The county’s cumulative case count since March is now at 2,804 and the death toll is 36.
Of Monday and Tuesday’s 40 cases, nine were in Commissioner District 1, 17 were in District 2, and 14 were in District 3. Six people were younger than 20, three were in their 20s, four were in their 30s, five were in their 40s, 10 were in their 50s, six were in their 60s, five were in their 70s and one was 80 or older. Of the two deaths reported Tuesday, one person was in their 50s and the other was in their 70s.
See details at: https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at https://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/, @LCPHSS on Twitter or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
In addition, DOH has a call center to answer questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211.