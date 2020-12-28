Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced an additional 33 county residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend — 25 were reported on Saturday and eight on Sunday. The total number of Lewis County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 since March is now 2,033. The county’s total number of deaths from COVID-19 remains unchanged at 21.
Of Saturday’s cases, five were in Commissioner District 1, 11 were in District 2 and nine were in District 3. Two cases were from individuals younger than 20, three in their 20s, seven in their 30s, six in their 40s, three in their 50s, three in their 60s and one in their 70s.
Of Sunday’s cases, four were in District 1, one was in District 2 and three were in District 3. Three cases were from individuals younger than 20, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s and one in their 60s.
Lewis County is still far above the state average for new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over a two-week period. As of Monday morning, the state average is 496.2 per 100,000, while Lewis County sits at 678.2 per 100,000.
The county no longer tracks people who have recovered, as contact tracing is no longer viable with the high volume of new cases. Officials hope to resume contact tracing as soon as they can, according to public health.
See complete details at: https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at https://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/.
In addition, DOH has a call center to answer questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211.
