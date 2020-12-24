Lewis County Public Health & Social Services on Thursday announced that 33 additional Lewis County residents were reported to be diagnosed with COVID-19. The total number of Lewis County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 is now 2,000 since the first patient diagnosis was confirmed on March 15.
The cases were evenly distributed among the three Lewis County commissioner districts. In District 1, which includes Centralia and surrounding areas, there were 10 cases. There were 12 in District 2, which includes Chehalis and surrounding areas, and there were 11 in District 3, which includes East Lewis County.
There were six cases from individuals younger than 20, six in their 20s, six in their 30s, four in their 40s, three in their 50s, five in their 60s and three in their 70s.
“Persons who have recovered or who are lost to follow-up cannot be tracked by our limited staff at this time due to the high volume of new cases being reported every day,” Lewis County Public Health & Social Services in a release Thursday. “Investigating new cases and serving those who are at the beginning of their COVID-19 disease process must take priority. We hope to resume tracking residents who have recovered or are lost to follow-up as soon as possible.”
No additional deaths attributable to COVID-19 were reported today. The Lewis County COVID-19 death total remains at 21.
See complete details at: https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at https://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/.
In addition, DOH has a call center to answer questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211.
