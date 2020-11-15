Lewis County Reports 32 New COVID-19 Cases Sunday

Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported Sunday that an additional 32 Lewis County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the state as a whole continues to experience a surge in infections.
There were 35 cases the entire week of Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 combined in Lewis County.
According to the county’s tally, 837 Lewis County residents have been confirmed to have the virus since the start of the pandemic and 12 have died. There have been 427 recoveries, and 158 cases are defined as “lost to contact.” Recovered is defined as being alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms began.
The 32 cases announced by the county on Sunday came on the same day Gov. Jay Inslee ordered sweeping restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state, which set daily records for cases several times last week.
Inslee Orders Sweeping Restrictions on Gatherings, Restaurants, Bars, Gyms as COVID-19 Cases Surge in Washington
Lewis County Public Health’s tally of cases and deaths is trailing behind that of the state, which indicates 909 confirmed cases, 63 hospitalizations and 13 deaths in Lewis County since the start of the pandemic in March.
“Some level of discrepancy between WA DOH and LCPHSS case counts is routine,” Lewis County Public Health and Social Services said in a statement Friday. “The number of reporting and investigation steps between the initial report to DOH to confirmation by LCPHSS can take several days. DOH posts the numbers upon initial report. LCPHSS does not post numbers until it has confirmed a Lewis County resident has been diagnosed.”
For more information from Lewis County Public Health and Social Services, visit: https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov/?fbclid=IwAR3A68ToppvL2SmPYEcEz_7khiW6PVKt-LvWLvcO8WWt8ZAqyrb6hj500Os
For more state Department of Health data, visit: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/DataDashboard
