Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday, bringing the county’s total since March to 2,114.
Six of Wednesdays cases were in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, 12 were in district 2 and 11 were in district 3.
Four were under 20, five in their 20s, four in their 30s, six in their 40s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s, four in their 70s and two in their 80s.
For more information, including cases by ZIP code and information on outbreaks, go to https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
