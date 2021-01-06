Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported nine new COVID-19 cases Monday and 15 Tuesday, bringing the county’s total since March up to 2,276. No additional deaths have been announced, leaving the death toll in Lewis County at 21.
Of Monday’s cases, one was in Commissioner District 1, one was in District 2 and seven were in District 3. One person was younger than 20, four are in their 20s, two are in their 50s and two are in their 70s.
Of Tuesday’s cases, four were in District 1, five were in District 2, and six were in District 3. One person was younger than 20, one was in their 20s, three were in their 30s, two were in their 40s, three were in their 50s, four were in their 60s and one was in their 70s.
People who have recovered or who were “lost to follow-up” can’t be tracked at the moment, as high case counts are preventing the county from conducting adequate contact tracing.
More information, including weekly breakdowns of cases by ZIP code, can be found at https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
