In the highest single-day case county since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, Lewis County registered 22 new cases Tuesday, according to a news release from Lewis County Public Health and Social Services.
There have now been 408 total cases in Lewis County.
Of the 22 new cases, nine are in their 20s, 5 in their 30s, 6 in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s.
Six new recoveries were reported, bringing that total to 191. Lewis County defines a recovery as a person who is alive and not hospitalized 28 days after their diagnosis.
For more information, go to https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
