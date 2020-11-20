Lewis County surpassed 1,000 total COVID-19 cases since March Friday with a daily count of 21 new cases.
There have now been 1,011 total COVID-19 cases in the county. Of Friday’s count, two were under 20, eight were in their 20s, five in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s and one in their 70s.
Nine are from Lewis County Commissioner District 1, and six each from district 2 and 3.
The total number of those considered recovered — meaning that they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms started — is now 448.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.