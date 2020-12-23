On Tuesday afternoon, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 20 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 1,967 since March.
Nine of the cases were in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, six were in district 2 and five were in district 3.
Five were under 20, three in their 20s, two in their 30s, four in their 40s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s and one is 80 or older.
The county has not updated its list of recovered patients for several days.
“Persons who have recovered or who are lost to follow-up cannot be tracked by our limited staff at this time due to the high volume of new cases being reported every day,” a news release from the county states. “Investigating new cases and serving those who are at the beginning of their COVID-19 disease process must take priority. We hope to resume tracking residents who have recovered or are lost to follow-up as soon as possible.”
The county announced in November that it would not be able to do full contact tracing investigations due to the number of cases being reported in the county.
No new deaths were reported. Since March, 21 Lewis County residents have been determined to have died from COVID-19, with all but four occurring since October.
More than half of the county’s confirmed cases have been reported since Nov. 15.
