Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, for a total of 18 since the pandemic started in March.
All but four of those deaths have occurred since October.
Both people were in their 80s and one of them was hospitalized at the time of their death.
The county also announced an additional 19 positive COVID-19 tests in the county, bringing the total cases since March to 1,273.
Of the new cases, five are from Lewis County Commissioner District 1, five are from district 2 and nine are from district 3.
Four of the people are under 20, one is in their 20s, six in their 30s, three in their 40s, three in their 50s and two in their 60s.
A total of 472 people are considered to be recovered, meaning they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after their symptoms began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.