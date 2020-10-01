Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported an additional 19 county residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Thursday, for a total of 579 since March.
Fourteen were in Commission District 1, four in district 2 and one in district 3.
Of Thursday’s cases, two were under 20, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, seven in their 60s, three in their 70s and two who are 80 or over.
No additional recoveries have been reported.
A weekly informational update from the county showed that there were 72 new cases of the virus in the week of Sept. 20-26, the highest weekly total since the start of the pandemic.
The county also announced it would begin providing additional information for cases by ZIP code. On Monday, the county announced it would also disclose when there are outbreaks in congregate care settings.
Look for an update in Saturday's edition of The Chronicle.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
