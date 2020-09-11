Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, another five Thursday, and seven more Friday.
There have now been 4207confirmed cases in Lewis County since March. Of Wednesday’s new cases, three are in their 20s, two are in their 30s and one each are in their 40s and 80s.
Thursday’s five new cases include two patients under 20 and one each in their 40s, 50s and 60s. Two live in Commissioner District 1 and three live in district 2.
Friday’s new cases included two people in their 20s and five in their 30s. Four live in Commissioner District 1 and three live in district 2.
There are now 204 patients classified as recovered, meaning they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after their diagnosis.
One new hospitalization was reported Thursday. There have been no new deaths.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.