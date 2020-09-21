On Saturday and Sunday, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported a total of 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 417 since March.
No new cases were reported Friday.
On Saturday, three new cases were reported, with one in each commissioner district. Two were in their 40s and one in their 50s. No additional recoveries were reported. A recovery is considered to be a person alive and not hospitalized 28 days after their diagnosis.
On Sunday, 14 new cases were reported. Three of the cases are in County Commission District 1, 10 are in district 2 and one is in district 3.
One person was in their 20s, four in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s and two in their 80s.
On Sunday, two recoveries were also reported.
