Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total cases since March to 2,466. The death toll remains at 30.
Of Tuesday’s cases, four were in Commissioner District 1, six were in District 2 and six were in District 3. Three cases were in people younger than 20, four in their 20s, two in their 30s, four in their 50s, one in their 60s and two older than 80.
See complete details at https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at https://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/, @LCPHSS on Twitter or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
In addition, DOH has a call center to answer questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.