Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Monday, bringing the county’s total cases since March to 2,945. The death toll now stands at 37.
The latest death was a person in their 70s.
Of Monday’s cases, four are in Commissioner District 1, 10 in district 2 and one in district 3. Two people were younger than 20, four in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s and two in their 70s.
See complete details at: https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
Residents can also find information on the county’s COVID-19 web page at https://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/, @LCPHSS on Twitter or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
In addition, DOH has a call center to answer questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211.