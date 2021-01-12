Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Monday, bringing the county’s cumulative case count to 2,450 and death toll to 30 since March.
Of Monday’s 14 cases, four are in Commissioner District 1, seven are in District 2 and three are in District 3. Two individuals were in their 20s, four in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, three in their 60s, and one in their 70s.
Both deaths reported Monday were people in their 70s who had been hospitalized.
See complete details at https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at https://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/, @LCPHSS on Twitter or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
In addition, DOH has a call center to answer questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211.
